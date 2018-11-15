Could Pot Help Solve The Opioid Crisis?

Scott Jordan never thought weed would help him kick the painkillers he took for a bad back. “I smoked pot in high school,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I didn’t really believe medical marijuana was going to help me.”



But the 58-year-old New Yorker, a longtime HIV activist and artist, wanted off opioids. They made him frequently drowsy and constipated, interfering with his busy life.

So he tried weed as a treatment — sometimes in liquid form, and sometimes vaped. “I was completely amazed,” he said. “It worked almost from the start.” That was three years ago. “I have been without OxyContin or any other opiate since May of 2015.”

Jordan is part of a small but growing group of opioid users across the country who have found relief in medical marijuana. The Manhattan dispensary where he receives a prescription of marijuana extracts has been running a pilot study of customers who also use opioids. That preliminary data, finding that weed helped the majority of opioid users, was encouraging enough to spur a much larger project — the first federally funded study of medical marijuana to combat heroin and painkiller addiction.

The $238,000 study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) will follow more than 10,000 medical marijuana patients in New York over the next two years to see if their opioid use drops.

“It is a kind of natural experiment,” said the study’s lead investigator, Arthur Williams, a clinical psychiatrist at Columbia University. “The patients are there, they are taking opioids already, and we can see what happens in a controlled way.”

A few years ago, the idea that the government would fund a study that uses one illicit drug to treat addiction to another would have been crazy. NIDA’s past research on cannabis had been criticized for shoddiness, moldy product, and hostility to studying pot’s potential benefits. But that’s changing, thanks to a rising tolerance of weed and a dramatic spike in opioid deaths nationwide. More than 72,000 people died of drug overdoses in the US last year, the majority from opioids found in painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl, triggering a nationwide public health emergency.

Addiction researchers who have studied the effects of cannabis in animals and people are praising the new effort.

“This represents a major shift in federal thinking on the medical benefits of cannabis,” Adrianne Wilson-Poe, a neurophysiologist at the Washington University School of Medicine, who is not part of the study, told BuzzFeed News.

“I think this is still an area that needs much more study so I’m glad NIDA is funding this,” Daniel Clauw of the University of Michigan School of Medicine told BuzzFeed News by email. He and his colleagues have found 64% lower opioid use in pain patients who reported using medical marijuana in an online survey.

The new NIDA project springs from the pilot study at Jordan’s dispensary, Columbia Care LLC (not affiliated with the university), the country’s largest medical marijuana provider. That study of 76 people found that 62% reduced or stopped taking opioids after using medical marijuana.

Participants in the study won’t be smoking marijuana but will instead take regular, precisely measured extracts high in THC, which causes the high from marijuana, and cannabidiol (CBD), the hipster health extract now found in oils, creams, and gummies. The study will look at people taking extracts that are high-THC or high-CBD, and paired ratios of those two.