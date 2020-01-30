A Woman Gave Her Husband Coronavirus In The First US Transmission Of The Disease

Public health officials announced the first case of the newly-identified Chinese coronavirus transmitted from person-to-person on US soil.

The patient is the husband of a Chicago woman in her sixties who had acquired the virus while traveling in Wuhan, China. That case had been announced by Illinois public health officials last week.

The husband is in medical isolation and is now the sixth US patient with the 2019-nCoV virus, one of more than 7,800 cases worldwide and 80 cases outside of China.

"We expect to see more US cases," CDC's Nancy Messonnier said at a briefing for reporters. She and other health experts noted that the man was only infected through close contact with his wife after she showed symptoms of the illness, which is characterized by coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.



"We believe the overall risk of spread to the [US] public is still low," said CDC director Robert Redfield, on the telebriefing.