EPA's Science Panel Might Soon Be Stacked With Polluters

A Congressional committee passed two EPA bills that would eject its academic science advisers and replace them with industry ones, while limiting what environmental studies the agency can review.

The US Environmental Protection Agency's scientific advice on coal, lead, and climate change might soon come largely from polluting industries and rely on far fewer environmental studies by scientists.

On Thursday, the House science committee passed two bills to Congress with those aims, according to critics. One bill would change EPA's scientific advisory panel to bar academic scientists who had received study grants from the environmental agency. The other would allow critics to see previously proprietary data in studies weighed by the agency in deciding pollution rules.



"These bills just look like ways to inject more doubt into that scientific assessment and gum things up," administrative law expert Sidney Shapiro of Wake Forest University told BuzzFeed News.

Republicans have complained for years about excessive EPA regulation, particularly with regard to limiting climate change. With both the House and Senate, as well as the White House, in Republican control, the bills take on added importance this year.

"The EPA should show Americans the data they claim justifies their regulation," said Rep. Lamar Smith of Texas, chairman of the committee, introducing the bills.

The votes on the two bills split along partisan lines, with Republicans voting 17–12 in favor of the open data bill, and 19–14 in favor of the advisory board makeover. They now face votes in the full US House of Representatives, and would need to pass in the US Senate before going to the White House desk of President Trump for signature into law.



The EPA's Science Advisory Board has been a focus of Republican complaints in past years, particularly because it criticized the agency's limited view of the water safety implications of fracking, and endorsed the agency's finding that climate change is a threat to human health.

"We need to restore scientific integrity and independence to the board," Rep. Frank Lucas, a Republican from Oklahoma who sponsored the advisory board overhaul bill, said at the hearing. Lucas and other Republicans criticize the board's committee as lacking membership from industry, and say Obama administration EPA chiefs have installed experts who agree with pro-regulation views.