Healthcare Workers And Nursing Home Residents Should Be First In Line For A Coronavirus Vaccine, A CDC Panel Just Voted

A CDC expert panel voted 13–1 on Tuesday to recommend that the first COVID-19 vaccines should go to healthcare workers and nursing homes as soon as they are authorized by the FDA, a decision expected later this month.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) vote prioritizes both populations equally for the first vaccines, coming amid a surging nationwide pandemic. The meeting finalized months of vaccine distribution planning by the committee’s experts and federal officials, who had to balance medical ethics, what science has learned about people with the highest risk, and ease of mass vaccination for these populations.

The debate over who should get the first vaccines reached a fever pitch with recent reports of Trump administration officials pressing for seniors over age 65 to receive vaccines ahead of healthcare workers.

“My vote reflects maximizing benefits, minimizing harms, promoting justice, and minimizing inequities in distributing these vaccines,” said panel chair José Romero, secretary of health at the Arkansas Department of Health.

If the ACIP recommendations are approved by CDC Director Robert Redfield, they become agency guidelines as soon as they are published by the agency. The government will distribute the first vaccines to states based on their populations, Alex Azar, head of the Department of Health and Human Services, said last week. The decision of who to distribute the vaccines to first will then ultimately be up to individual governors, he added.

“This is important because the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented,” Emory University’s Walter Orenstein, former director of the United States Immunization Program, told BuzzFeed News. ”It is important for planners at the state and local level to have a perspective, when the first doses of vaccine are rolled out, to whom they should be targeted.”

There are some 21 million healthcare personnel in the US and 3 million residents of nursing homes. Operation Warp Speed, the $10 billion public–private partnership aimed at fast-tracking the development of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, hopes to have shots ready for about 20 million Americans before the end of the year. CDC officials said at the meeting they initially expect to distribute 5 million to 10 million doses of the vaccine a week in 2021.

Two vaccine candidates, one made by Pfizer and one made by Moderna, have reported 95% and 94.1% efficacy, respectively, in blocking COVID-19 cases among participants in clinical trials who have received two shots of their vaccines spaced weeks apart. Both have requested FDA authorization for their distribution.

On Dec. 10, an FDA independent expert panel will meet to consider the Pfizer vaccine’s authorization, and a similar meeting will be held about a week later for the Moderna one, according to Azar.

Typically, the FDA first licenses or authorizes a vaccine and then the CDC director approves vaccine distribution priorities decided by its advisory panel. However, with more than 2,000 Americans a day dying from COVID-19 in the days ahead of Thanksgiving, the CDC panel vote came first, intended to ease distribution of vaccines as the FDA authorizes them. CDC said there will be another meeting after the Dec. 10 FDA meeting to vote specifically on distributing Pfizer’s vaccine.

"We hope this vote will get us all one step closer to the day when we can all feel safe again," said the CDC’s Nancy Messonnier, who spoke at Tuesday's meeting.

Consideration by independent experts is standard for any new vaccine, Orenstein said. “What is uncommon is the speed with which this is occurring because of the ongoing pandemic,” he said.