Here Is Donald Trump's Newly Released Videotaped Deposition

BuzzFeed News filed court motions seeking the release of the videos. In it, Trump implied he planned to call Mexicans "rapists" when he announced his run for president.

A Washington, DC, judge on Friday released video depositions of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump suggests in one exchange that his incendiary comments about Mexicans made during his campaign kickoff — he said people coming here from the country were "rapists" — were premeditated. Another answer shows Trump bragging about how he signs hundreds of real estate leases but relies on others to actually read and review the documents.

The depositions are related to Trump's $200 million project to transform the Old Post Office building — a taxpayer-owned landmark just five blocks from White House — into a luxury hotel. Trump's company won the right to develop the project by making numerous promises to the government that he failed to keep.

Last month, BuzzFeed News filed a court motion seeking the release of full transcripts of the depositions. In a second motion, BuzzFeed News sought the videos, part of a lawsuit by Trump against restauranteurs who abandoned agreements to operate in the Old Post Office after Trump's comments about Mexicans.