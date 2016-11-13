This Guy Got In An Uber And Discovered His Driver Was A US Senator

"I normally don't take an Uber for such short distances," he told BuzzFeed News, "But I forgot my coat, and it’s pretty warm here during the day, and then it drops."

"He’s a pretty cool guy," said Silva. "I couldn’t see who else would take time out of their day and shake my hand."

Then Sasse got out of the car and personally introduced himself.

"I like to work alongside and for Nebraskans," he told another inquiring Twitter user, adding that the money went to charity.

Silva, a disappointed Hillary Clinton supporter, said he was even able to discuss politics with his surprise driver.

"I asked if we could talk about the election, and he said, 'Sure, you can lay it on me,'" Silva said. "Since Ben Sasse was one of the few Republican senators who didn’t endorse Donald, I asked him if he held that position still. He made it clear that they would obviously have to work together."



Silva said he was impressed by Sasse's response.

"When you have an actual senator there, you realize this is his actual job to work with the president, so you gain an appreciation for how they have to handle things," Silva said.

