Target Will Pay Everyone At Least $11 An Hour Starting Next Month

The retailer will increase its lowest wage to $15 an hour by the end of 2020.

Big-box retailer Target will raise its minimum hourly wage to $11 in October, the chain announced Monday. It will rise to $15 an hour by the end of 2020.

The wage increase comes as Target prepares to hire more than 100,000 hourly workers for the busy holiday season. Employers have been dealing with a tighter labor market this year, as the unemployment rate has fallen to about 4.4%.

The Minneapolis-based company is also implementing the wage increase on the heels of a measure approved by the Minneapolis City Council in June that will require large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022. The law mimics similar city- and state-wide ordinances across the country that phase in minimum wage increases up to $15 an hour, including in New York and California.

Brian Cornell, CEO and chairman of Target, said in a statement that the corporation “has always offered market competitive wages" and that "with this latest commitment, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training and support our team needs."

Target's raise follows similar moves by companies including Facebook, Aetna, Amalgamated Bank, and Nationwide Insurance, all of which have voluntarily set a pay floor of $15 an hour for employees.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, although 29 states and Washington, DC, already have higher minimums, according to the latest data from the US Department of Labor. A minimum hourly wage of $11 is higher than the minimum wage in 48 states and matches the minimum wage in Massachusetts and Washington.