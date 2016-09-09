Prison Strike Begins In Alabama And North Carolina

Groups of prisoners have stopped reporting for their work duties, with more strikes and actions planned for the coming days.

Organizers of a national strike by prisoners say inmates in Alabama and North Carolina began striking Friday, and they expect more to join the action in the coming days.

One of the first locations was Holman prison in Alabama, according to an update by the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, which said the action began Friday morning.

"All inmates at Holman Prison refused to report to their prison jobs without incident," the IWOC statement said. "With the rising of the sun came an eerie silence as the men at Holman laid on their racks reading or sleeping. Officers are performing all tasks."



Phillip Ruiz, an organizer with IWOC, told BuzzFeed News he expects more prisoners to join. "It often takes at least seven days for a strike to gather strength," he said. "Give it time to get going."

Two Florida prisons were on lockdown Friday after disturbances believed to be linked to the strike, the Miami Herald reported. Organizers have reports of workers striking in North Carolina, though no facilities there are currently on lockdown.

Robert Horton, a public information manager with the Alabama Department of Corrections, confirmed the Holman prison strike to BuzzFeed News. Horton said dozens of inmates did not report to kitchen detail Friday morning, and officers made the morning meal instead of the assigned prisoners. Others did not show up to their work details at a license plate plant.

“The state of Alabama won’t be making license plates today,” said Horton. “On Monday, if they refuse to report to work detail, we have a contingency plan to bring in other inmates.”