President-Elect Trump Vows To Deport 2–3 Million Undocumented Immigrants

In an interview with 60 Minutes , the president-elect also said he would move forward with plans to build a border wall between the US and Mexico.

For the first time since the election, President-elect Donald Trump has detailed specifics of his immigration policies, vowing to deport some 2–3 million undocumented immigrants and proceed with plans to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

In a 60 Minutes interview to air Sunday evening, Trump was asked about his immigration campaign promises and said that he plans to immediately deport 2–3 million undocumented immigrants upon taking office, with immigration officials making a "determination" about the remaining undocumented people once the border is "secure."

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably 2 million, it could be even 3 million, we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” Trump said. “But we’re getting them out of our country, they’re here illegally.”



He also recommitted to building a wall between the US and Mexico, but conceded parts of the wall may instead consist of fencing.



“For certain areas I would [use fencing], but certain areas, a wall is more appropriate,” he said. “I’m very good at this, it’s called construction.”



Since the election Tuesday, the Mexican government has reiterated that they will not pay for the wall.

“We are in the business of eliminating barriers,” Mexican Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu told CBS News. “That’s why we would not consider paying for any wall that puts barriers between our integration and competitiveness."