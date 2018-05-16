North Carolina Teachers Have Walked Out, And Nearly A Million Students Have The Day Off

In the latest in a string of teacher protests across the country, educators took a personal day to rally at the capitol for better pay and conditions.

Thousands of North Carolina educators took a personal day Wednesday to walk off the job and march to the capitol building in Raleigh, to put pressure on lawmakers to increase education funding, following similar actions in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, and Colorado.

In North Carolina, teacher pay is approximately $9,000 below the national average, with an average teacher in the state making just $49,970. Designated yearly funding per pupil — which covers classroom supplies like textbooks — is $2,400 below average, according to the NCAE, the state's largest association of educators.

Teachers in the state have said they hope higher pay will help address staff shortages and stem an exodus of qualified educators to neighboring states. They also hope lawmakers will designate more funds to fix shoddy infrastructure and to support school counselors, nurses, social workers, and psychologists.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has proposed increasing teacher pay by at least 8% and as much as nearly 15%, taking teachers’ experience into account. The state's Republican-controlled General Assembly is calling for an average raise of 5% to 6%.