BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

LeBron James And Steph Curry Said They Won't Visit The White House If Invited

news

LeBron James And Steph Curry Said They Won't Visit The White House If Invited

The comments came after the president disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles on the eve of their visit, when it emerged that fewer than 10 players would attend.

By Cora Lewis

Headshot of Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 2:42 p.m. ET

Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry both backed the Philadelphia Eagles in the team's decision not to visit the White House in celebration of its championship win Tuesday, adding that neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors — whoever wins the NBA Finals — would go to DC if invited.

James initially spoke for both teams on Tuesday, and Curry and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr agreed in separate press conferences.

Trump canceled the visit Monday evening after it emerged that fewer than 10 Eagles players planned to go to the White House, though administration officials said the team pulled a bait and switch on them. Trump swapped the meeting with a concert of the national anthem and a celebration of the US flag.

"It's typical. I'm not surprised," James said of the president's decision to cancel the NFL event at the 11th hour. "I mean, I know no matter who wins the series, no one wants to go anyway. So it won't be the Cavaliers or the Warriors going."

LeBron on Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ White House visit: “It’s typical of him” Says neither the Warriors or Cavs would want to go. https://t.co/VgmozpaJHU
Sports Illustrated @SInow

LeBron on Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ White House visit: “It’s typical of him” Says neither the Warriors or Cavs would want to go. https://t.co/VgmozpaJHU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Curry concurred.

"I hope to be in that situation where we win two more games, and I agree with 'Bron," he said in a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Steph Curry agrees with LeBron James on athletes not wanting to visit the White House https://t.co/0VeC7gJYS4
Sports Illustrated @SInow

WATCH: Steph Curry agrees with LeBron James on athletes not wanting to visit the White House https://t.co/0VeC7gJYS4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Last year, President Trump withdrew his invitation of the Warriors to the White House after Curry said he wouldn't be attending — leading to a famous tweet from James in support, in which he called the president a "bum."

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
LeBron James @KingJames

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Pretty sure, the way we handled things last year, [we'll] kind of stay consistent with that," Curry said Tuesday. "At the end of the day, every team has the opportunity to make the decision for themselves."

Kerr also called the president's comments unsurprising.

"The president has made it pretty clear he's going to try to divide all of us in this country for political gain," he said. "We all look forward to the day we can go back to celebrating an athletic achievement."

Steve Kerr on Trump: "It's not surprising. The President has made it pretty clear he's gonna try to divide all of us in this country for political gain." https://t.co/WFCM9lpFiH
Sports Illustrated @SInow

Steve Kerr on Trump: "It's not surprising. The President has made it pretty clear he's gonna try to divide all of us in this country for political gain." https://t.co/WFCM9lpFiH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fewer Than 10 Philadelphia Eagles Planned To Go To The White House Before Trump Canceled On Them

Trump Withdraws NBA White House Invitation After Steph Curry Said He Would Skip

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT