LeBron James And Steph Curry Said They Won't Visit The White House If Invited

The comments came after the president disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles on the eve of their visit, when it emerged that fewer than 10 players would attend.

NBA stars LeBron James and Steph Curry both backed the Philadelphia Eagles in the team's decision not to visit the White House in celebration of its championship win Tuesday, adding that neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors — whoever wins the NBA Finals — would go to DC if invited.

James initially spoke for both teams on Tuesday, and Curry and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr agreed in separate press conferences.

Trump canceled the visit Monday evening after it emerged that fewer than 10 Eagles players planned to go to the White House, though administration officials said the team pulled a bait and switch on them. Trump swapped the meeting with a concert of the national anthem and a celebration of the US flag.

"It's typical. I'm not surprised," James said of the president's decision to cancel the NFL event at the 11th hour. "I mean, I know no matter who wins the series, no one wants to go anyway. So it won't be the Cavaliers or the Warriors going."