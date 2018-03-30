Kentucky Teachers Are On Strike Today And Thousands Of Students Have The Day Off

Public school teachers staged a one-day "sick-out" to protest cuts to their pensions, closing school districts across the state.

Stephanie Winkler, president of the Kentucky teachers union, said the way in which the bill was proposed and passed "showed blatant disrespect for the law and for democracy."

"What has occurred over the last 24 hours is nothing short of a bomb that has exploded on public service," Winkler told reporters Friday at the Kentucky Education Association headquarters in Frankfort. "These political shenanigans are unacceptable."