How To Adult, According To Popular Opinion

Adults pay their own bills, hold steady jobs, and don't live with their parents, according to a new poll provided to BuzzFeed News. Flossing is optional.

By Cora Lewis

Posted on April 30, 2017, at 6:16 p.m. ET

It's unclear when the concept of "adulting" emerged but it's now undeniably a thing. And now pollsters have begun to figure out exactly what adulting means to Americans.

First and foremost, according a national Ipsos poll that asked what you need to do to be classified as a legit adult, you need to pay your own bills. Among the respondents, 76% of 18- to 34-year olds listed that as a must-do, as did 81% of people over 55.

A few other things were widely considered adult necessities across all age groups: moving out of your parents' place, having a job, and doing your own laundry.

Q. In your opinion, which of the following must you do or have to be considered an adult?

Ipsos

Numbers via an Ipsos poll of 1,005 U.S. adults in early April.

But there is also plenty of disagreement between young and old. The over-55 set were almost 20 percentage points more likely to list not getting financial help from your parents as a core adult trait. Young people, burdened by an unprecedented mountain of student debt and facing wages that have barely grown in decades, think otherwise.

And under-35s, who've come of age in a culture obsessed with food, were almost ten points more likely than over-55s to list regularly cooking your own meals as an important adult trait.

But there are also some things would-be adults everywhere can safely disregard, according to the poll. Just 18% of respondents said daily flossing was a key habit, and only 16% listed "getting a flu shot every winter." About 19% listed donating to charity.

Chris Jackson, the pollster who conducted the survey and who describes himself as a Gen X-er, said his team of eight is entirely millennials. In developing the survey, they tried to get a handle on what the more nebulous aspects of adulthood in America might be — things like financial independence, caring for one's own health, hosting holidays, and having your own Netflix password.

"From what I understand now, 'adulting' is less about the legal obligations — voting or serving in the military — and more about these other expectations and responsibilities," Jackson said. "But you should tell me."

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/6
    “*sobbing intensifies*”
  • 2
    2/6
    “How to adult step 1: stop using adult as a verb.”
  • 3
    3/6
    “I dream about a world in which emotional, intellectual, and spiritual growth habits are the hallmarks of adulthood rather than consumption”
  • 4
    4/6
    “I let my adult daughter live at home until she pays her student loans off. I don't mind helping her get the right start regardless of her age because we can afford to let her do this. She pays all of her own bills and that doesn't make her any less of an adult.”
  • 5
    5/6
    “yeah they weren't promised the moon from the government and they weren't told they were helpless victims of bill gates.”
  • 6
    6/6
    Noticing that older adults are less likely to see having children as an important step in adulthood:
    “I would guess this is because young adults are looking forward at these milestones, and older adults have already been there, done that... I recently saw a study comparing millennials and older generations regarding their views about gender roles, family life, and working women...they found a larger percentage of millennials favored women quitting work to raise children than older people did...”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don’t see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

