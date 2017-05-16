Ford Will Cut 1,400 Jobs

The carmaker, under pressure for its sagging stock price, is moving to cut $3 billion in costs.

Ford is cutting 1,400 office staff in the US and Asia — about 10% of its total salaried workforce in the regions — as part of a global $3 billion cost-cutting effort.

The cuts will be achieved through early retirements and buyouts, the company said, and should be completed by September. Factory floor workers will not be affected. Ford operations in Europe and South America are already in the process of restructuring, the company said, and will not be affected by this round of cuts.

Ford said the company is focused on efforts to "create value and drive profitable growth" and that "reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible also remain part of that work, including plans to reduce 10 percent of our salaried costs and personnel levels in North America and Asia Pacific this year."

Plans for a round of cuts were previously reported by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

Profits for the Detroit-based automaker fell 35% during the first quarter to $1.6 billion, the first such decline in seven years. The company is working to cut $3 billion in costs, its CEO Mark Fields said in a recent earnings call, as part of an "intense focus on costs" in preparation "for a downturn scenario."

Since taking the top job at the car marker in 2014, Fields has delivered consistent profits, but the company's stock price has fallen by more than a third. At the beginning of April, Tesla overtook Ford to become America's second most valuable car company; the stock prices of the two car makers has continued to diverge since then.