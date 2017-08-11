BuzzFeed News

The White House Is Being Renovated And The Oval Office Is Empty

news

Here are some rare, behind-the-scenes photos from the White House under construction.

By Cora Lewis

Posted on August 11, 2017, at 2:27 p.m. ET

The White House is undergoing renovations this month.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Which means, while President Donald Trump has been vacationing/working/golfing/tweeting at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey...

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
...construction crews have been at work on the grounds, installing a new granite curb in front of the West Wing...

Alex Wong / Getty Images

...and preparing to put in some new carpets.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation, which includes a replacement of the 27-year-old heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

And crews have packed up and stored furniture from all over the building for safekeeping...

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
...including this desk with panic button capabilities.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

There are even cranes in the Rose Garden.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
The Oval Office periodically undergoes changes to its carpet, couches, drapes, and wallpaper to suit each president's personal tastes. For context, here's how the office looked in 2010:

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images
J. Scott Applewhite / ASSOCIATED PRESS

But this week, it sits empty of all furniture, carpeting, and decor as the major work is done.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

On Friday, some photographers were permitted to document the space in its rare moment of emptiness.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The oak and walnut hardwood floor was laid bare.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

A rare sight.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

It's hypnotic, really.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

Even Sean Spicer snapped a photo.

Jim Bourg / Reuters

Trump will be briefly interrupting his vacation to make a quick stop back in DC on Monday, according to an updated presidential schedule viewed by Politico.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
