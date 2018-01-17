Dylan Farrow Gave Her First TV Interview Addressing Allegations That Woody Allen Sexually Assaulted Her

"Why shouldn't I bring him down, be angry, be hurt," she asked, on CBS This Morning . "Why shouldn't I feel some sort of outrage after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?"

In a statement to CBS This Morning , Woody Allen wrote in part, "even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the 'Time's up' movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter."

Allen has always denied the allegations and no criminal charges were ever filed against him.

Farrow is the sister of Ronan Farrow, the journalist who helped expose serial abuser Harvey Weinstein in the New Yorker , and has described how their adoptive father sexually abused her more than 25 years ago.

Speaking in her first television interview since alleging her father, filmmaker Woody Allen, sexually assaulted her when she was a child, Dylan Farrow told CBS This Morning that she hopes "somebody will believe me instead of just hearing it."

At the age of 7, Farrow had told her mother, actress Mia Farrow, that Allen had molested her. Now 32, married for nearly eight years, and the mother of a 16-month-old girl, Farrow decided that she wanted to give a television interview about the allegations, because she said she wants "to show my face and tell my story. I want to speak out literally."



Farrow reiterated the details of what she alleges happened on August 4th, 1992, when her father took her to a small attic crawl space in her mother's country house in Connecticut.

"He instructed me to lie down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up, and he sat behind me in the doorway and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted," she said. "As a 7-year-old I would have said he touched my private parts."



Farrow's mother took her to a pediatrician, but when the doctor asked her where she had been touched, she pointed to her shoulder, because she was embarrassed, she said. The second time they went in, she told the doctor what had happened.

Months earlier, Farrow's mother had found nude photographs of her adopted daughter Soon-Yi, with whom Allen confessed he was having an affair. The two have now been married more than 22 years.



Allen was never charged with a crime related to Farrow's allegations, and both New York state child welfare and Yale-New Haven hospital determined the abuse did not happen.

The prosecutor on the case questioned the Yale-New Haven report's credibility at the time, thinking there was probable cause and that Dylan Farrow was too fragile to move forward with the trial.

When asked, "After all these years, why should people believe you now?" Farrow said, "I suppose that's on them. But all I can do is speak my truth and hope... Hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing it."

The full interview aired Thursday on CBS This Morning.

