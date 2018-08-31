Eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday when a tractor-trailer heading the wrong way on a New Mexico highway collided with a Greyhound bus.



The truck, heading eastbound on Interstate 40 around noon Thursday, blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control. The truck ricocheted across the median and into the westbound lanes of the interstate, where it collided head-on with the bus.

The passenger bus, which was traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles, was carrying 47 passengers when the collision happened in Thoreau, about two hours west of Albuquerque.

New Mexico State Police said Friday that seven passengers and the bus driver were killed in the crash. Another 26 people "sustained varying degrees of injuries" and were hospitalized, while 15 bus passengers were uninjured. Police had not identified the victims Friday night.

According to KOAT, there were five children on the bus, all of whom survived.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man who also has not been publicly identified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Police said the driver is not currently facing any criminal charges. However, two lawsuits filed Friday allege that he and the trucking company, JAG Transportation Inc., were negligent, the AP reported.

