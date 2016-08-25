You Can Beat The Establishment, Nigel Farage Tells Donald Trump Rally

Farage drew parallels between British citizens' vote to leave the European Union and some American citizens' support for Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, left, listens to outgoing UKIP leader Nigel Farage speak during a campaign rally at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Aug. 24, 2016.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Taking the podium at an evening rally for Donald Trump here, Nigel Farage, the outgoing leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), recounted how he and his "people's armies" successfully campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union.

"Anything is possible if enough decent people want to fight the establishment," Farage said as he compared the anti-globalization, anti-immigration Brexit campaign he spearheaded with the Republican candidate's campaign for the presidency.

Farage encouraged the rally's audience to hit the pavement for Trump, emphasizing the importance door-knocking played in the Brexit outcome:

You have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign. You can go out, you can beat the pollsters, you can beat the commentators, you can beat Washington. And you’ll do it by doing what we did for Brexit in Britain. We had our own people's armies of ordinary citizens who went out and delivered leaflets, who went to meet people where they worked and where they socialized, who convinced them to go out, and if it was the one and only time in their lives, to vote for change. If you want change in this country, you better get your walking boots on. You better get out there campaigning.

The audience was receptive to the message, cheering especially when he said:

We reached those people who have never voted in their lives, but believed that by going out and voting for Brexit, they could take back their country, take back control of their borders, and get back their pride and self-respect.

Trump supporters at the rally largely expressed enthusiasm for the speech and its comparisons, though some said they were unfamiliar with the specifics of what had happened across the pond. Of those who said they had followed the EU referendum in June, most supported the British citizens who had voted to leave the EU and identified with their frustrations.

Farage said:

There are millions of ordinary Americans who have been let down, who have had a bad time, who feel the political class in Washington are detached from them, who feel so many of their representatives are politically-correct parts of that liberal media elite. They feel people aren’t standing up for them and they’ve actually, in many cases, given up on the whole electoral process.

The British politician, who announced he was stepping down as UKIP leader in the wake of the Brexit vote, said UK citizens voted to leave the EU despite the discouragement and predictions of "experts from all over the world, the International Monetary Fund, Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s, global leaders, the commentariat, and the polling companies."

"Everybody said we'd lose," he said.

For his part, Trump focused in his speech on outreach to African-American and Hispanic voters, at one point calling Hillary Clinton a bigot and at another promising to rebuild the "inner cities."

Farage stopped short of endorsing Trump, but said he "wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me."

