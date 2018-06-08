BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Anthony Bourdain Passages

People Are Sharing Their Favorite Anthony Bourdain Passages

"In America, the professional kitchen is the last refuge of the misfit."

By Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

BuzzFeed News Reporter

June 8, 2018

Posted on June 8, 2018, at 9:16 a.m. ET

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Celebrity chef, TV host, and author Anthony Bourdain was found dead early Friday morning, having reportedly killed himself in France while filming the latest season of his series Parts Unknown.

In remembrance, fans have been sharing their favorite passages of his writing on social media.

Bourdain had been increasingly known for his role as the host of the travel and food show, but it was a 1999 story in the New Yorker that launched his career into the stratosphere and led to his first book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

Bourdain on kitchens: "A place for people with bad pasts to find a new family."

"In America, the professional kitchen is the last refuge of the misfit. It’s a place for people with bad pasts to find a new family." — Anthony Bourdain https://t.co/oNDfOWdYeG
On after-hours eating preferences: "Strange things."

morning writing benedictions from Anthony Bourdain:
On his first oyster: "I attained glory."

This passage from Kitchen Confidential, where Bourdain writes about eating his first oyster as a kid while on vacation in Arcachon, made me cry the first time I read it and has been inked in my brain ever since ❤️ https://t.co/e84nlVmCZ4
On humanity: "Meals make the society."

Anthony Bourdain on humanity: "Meals make the society, hold the fabric together in lots of ways that were charming and interesting and intoxicating to me. The perfect meal, or the best meals, occur in a context that frequently has very little to do with the food itself." RIP https://t.co/0CWxbTcF8V
On visiting Cambodia: "You will never understand."

Anthony Bourdain on the esteemed American statesman Henry Kissinger. @Bourdain
On writers: "There is something already kind of monstrously wrong with you."

Bourdain on writers made me laugh, on this otherwise dark day https://t.co/8Q5e3ImbLR
On the body: "An amusement park."

This is a major loss. RIP Anthony Bourdain! "Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."
On wisdom: "There is no final resting place of the mind."

“Maybe that’s enlightenment enough: to know that there is no final resting place of the mind; no moment of smug clarity. Perhaps wisdom...is realizing how small I am, and unwise, and how far I have yet to go.” —Anthony Bourdain
On moving: "As far as you can, as much as you can."

My heart breaks for Anthony Bourdain and his family. He made us see the world in a different light; demanded we notice the beautiful nuances; let us into the minds of great chefs and earnest locals. We got to see the world through his eyes. And that is truly a gift. https://t.co/jSghBPXvrf
On brunch: "It's still breakfast."

If you haven’t read the Bourdain New Yorker essay that started it all, do it. It’s incredible. https://t.co/RqE2nZPCPe https://t.co/HdlffelhV2
On his time as a chef: "We took some casualties."

This is the last graf of “Kitchen Confidential” by Anthony Bourdain. It’s a “r-rated” book for sure, but Bourdain lived an r-rated life. #broncosread https://t.co/G3xyaVjsw3
On 1977: "Not a good year."

the back-page essay bourdain wrote for SPIN in I think 2007 doesn’t seem to be online anymore but it was great and just holy fucking shit
On his death: "I will decidedly not be regretting missed opportunities for a good time."

RIP Anthony Bourdain. "[When I die], I will decidedly not be regretting missed opportunities for a good time. My regrets will be more along the lines of a sad list of people hurt, people let down, assets wasted and advantages squandered." -Kitchen Confidential #anthonybourdain
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.