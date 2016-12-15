Airport Workers Get First $15 Hourly Wage And A Union

The Fight for $15 movement to raise the minimum wage has expanded beyond fast-food to include other industries, and airport workers just clocked their first major victory.

Thousands of airport employees in New York and New Jersey have successfully bargained for a minimum wage of $15 an hour and gained union recognition, in an deal with nearly a dozen airport contractors that could offer a roadmap for unionizing sub-contracted workers across the country.

The agreements are modest but symbolically significant wins for about 8,000 airport workers, who have long been a part of the Fight for $15 movement to raise the minimum wage, but had yet to win industry-specific gains. They now join healthcare workers in seeing progress on pay and conditions after linking up with the organizing effort sparked by fast-food workers in 2012.

New York's powerful local branch of the Service Employees International Union — the financial backer of the Fight for $15 — successfully bargained on behalf of baggage handlers, security officers, wheelchair attendants, skycaps, and cleaners in Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia to reach the new agreement. It is expected to be ratified over the next week.

Alongside pay, the contract covers seniority, scheduling, and disciplinary rules, as well as health and safety guidelines for 11 airline subcontractors, who employ more than half of the subcontracted workers at the three airports.