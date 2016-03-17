23 Stunning Pictures From The Massive Protests Against Corruption In Brazil

People are asking for President Dilma Rousseff to be impeached and former President Lula da Silva to go to jail.

Over the past few days, millions of Brazilians have taken the streets to protest against government corruption in their country. The main targets of their ire are current President Dilma Rousseff and former President Lula Da Silva. Demonstrators are calling for Rousseff to be impeached and for stronger investigations into money laundering and corruption, some of which is tied to the state oil company Petrobras.