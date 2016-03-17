BuzzFeed News

23 Stunning Pictures From The Massive Protests Against Corruption In Brazil

People are asking for President Dilma Rousseff to be impeached and former President Lula da Silva to go to jail.

By Conz Preti and Hayes Brown

Headshot of Conz Preti

Conz Preti

BuzzFeed Regional Director, Americas

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 17, 2016, at 12:32 p.m. ET

Over the past few days, millions of Brazilians have taken the streets to protest against government corruption in their country. The main targets of their ire are current President Dilma Rousseff and former President Lula Da Silva. Demonstrators are calling for Rousseff to be impeached and for stronger investigations into money laundering and corruption, some of which is tied to the state oil company Petrobras.

1.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

2.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images

3.

Raphael Alves / AFP / Getty Images
4. A banner reading "impeachment" is carried across one of São Paulo's avenues.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images

5. A man holds a sign that reads "Lula traitor".

Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images

6.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

7. A banner projected onto a building reads "QUIT NOW".

Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images
8.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images

9. "Enough corruption, we want Lula in jail!"

Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images

10.

Andressa Anholete / AFP / Getty Images

11.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images
12.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images

13.

Andressa Anholete / AFP / Getty Images

14.

Raphael Alves / AFP / Getty Images

15.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images
16.

Victor Moriyama / Getty Images

17.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

18.

Nelson Almeida / AFP / Getty Images

19.

Nelson Almeida / AFP / Getty Images
20.

Jefferson Bernardes / AFP / Getty Images

21.

Nelson Almeida / AFP / Getty Images

22.

Christophe Simon / AFP / Getty Images

23.

Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images
