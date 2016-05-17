Model Includes Hugh Hefner In New Sex Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby

Chloe Goins filed a new lawsuit arguing that Hugh Hefner was complicit in her being allegedly sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby at the Playboy mansion when she was 18.

A woman who claims Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008 has filed a new lawsuit alleging Hugh Hefner should have known she'd be at risk when he invited her over.

In her lawsuit filed against Hefner and Cosby on Monday, Chloe Goins repeats many of the claims made in her 2015 complaint, which she withdrew in February. She also filed a police report against Cosby in January, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to bring criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Goins claims that in 2008, Hefner introduced her to Cosby at a party at the Playboy Mansion. The comedian then fetched the 18-year-old and her friend a drink. After a few sips, Goins says she began to feel ill, so Hefner suggested she lie down in a bedroom.

After blacking out, Goins alleges she awoke to find Cosby naked with one of her toes was in his mouth, and felt a sticky substance on her breasts.