A Woman Defended Herself Against A Dog Attack And Then The Dog's Owner Bit Her On The Arm

A jogger in Oakland fended off a dog attack, only to be tackled and bitten on the arm by the dog's owner, police said.

The dog owner, identified as 19-year-old Alma Cadwalader, was arrested Friday a day after the attack as police sought the public's help in tracking her down.

The incident occurred when the woman jogger defended herself from an attacking dog with pepper spray. When the jogger later returned to the location of the attack on Goldenrod Trail between Chabot Equestrian Center and the Oakland City Stables, Cadwalader, who owns two dogs — one a medium-sized tan colored dog, the other resembling a black Rottweiler mix — allegedly tackled and punched her multiple times.

When the jogger tried to get away, Cadwalader allegedly bit her forearm, leaving a bloody bite mark and significant wounds, according to East Bay Regional Park District Police Department.

It's not clear which dog had attacked earlier.



Based on the severity of the crime, police had asked the public’s help in locating the suspect and posted photos the victim had taken of her walking away with the dogs. Cadwalader was arrested Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

She was booked into the Santa Rita jail, but it was unclear what charges she faced.