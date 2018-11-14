Stormy Daniels' Attorney Michael Avenatti Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence
Avenatti, a fixture on cable news and a frequent Trump critic, was in Los Angeles police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES — Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal pursuit of President Trump, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, police confirmed.
A report on the alleged incident was taken on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday afternoon, Avenatti was in the process of being booked on a domestic violence charge, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee officer told BuzzFeed News. Officials declined to elaborate on the allegations.
News of his arrest was first reported by TMZ.
Avenatti's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a statement to BuzzFeed News, attorneys for Avenatti's wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, refuted reports by TMZ that the alleged incident involved her.
"My client and I have reviewed the TMZ article alleging that my client, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, has been injured and that Michael Avenatti has been arrested as a result of some incident that occurred between them. This article is not true as it pertains to my client," the statement said. "Ms. Storie-Avenatti was not subject to any such incident on Tuesday night. Further, she was not at Mr. Avenatti’s apartment on the date that this alleged incident occurred. My client states that there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael and that she has never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone."
Storie-Avenatti, 49, filed for divorce on Nov. 27, 2017, according to court records.
Avenatti rose to prominence after taking up the case of Stephanie Clifford — better known by her professional name, Stormy Daniels — who received $130,000 as part of a 2016 settlement that barred her from discussing her alleged relationship with Trump. However, details of that arrangement leaked out via friends and old interviews and Daniels filed suit to be released from the agreement. The payment came from Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who has said that he used his own money and that Trump did not know about the payment.
Cohen has since pleaded guilty to arranging to payments to two women in order to keep stories of their alleged affairs with Trump from becoming public before the 2016 election.
Avenatti also represented Julie Swetnick, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. However, when she walked back some of those allegations, Avenatti was blamed by some Democrats for adding momentum to Kavanaugh's confirmation in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Avenatti has parlayed his stage on cable news networks on behalf of his clients into other areas of influence. A self-described potential contender in the 2020 election, he launched his own federal PAC to support Democratic candidates earlier this year. Fight PAC, he said at the time, would serve to support Democratic candidates with "the size and the presence to really fight back and advocate from a position of strength as opposed to weakness."
Avenatti has more recently been talking up a potential presidential campaign in 2020. He’s not new to politics — he started out as an opposition researcher for Democratic campaigns in the 1990s. He’s also visited the early-voting states Iowa and New Hampshire over the last several weeks, working to build support among local Democrats.
"I honestly have not made a decision," he told BuzzFeed News last week, ahead of the midterm elections. "It’s a big decision. I did not plan my life around this. There’s a bunch of things that, had I planned my life around this, that I did, that I would not have done. And there’s a bunch of things that I should have done that I didn’t do.
"I’ve lived a colorful normal life. You know, when I got out of politics in 1997, I didn’t think I was coming back. And I lived accordingly."
Avenatti’s political spokesperson declined to comment on the arrest Wednesday.
Ruby Cramer contributed reporting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.