Stormy Daniels' Attorney Michael Avenatti Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

LOS ANGELES — Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal pursuit of President Trump, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, police confirmed.

A report on the alleged incident was taken on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday afternoon, Avenatti was in the process of being booked on a domestic violence charge, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee officer told BuzzFeed News. Officials declined to elaborate on the allegations.

News of his arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Avenatti's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a statement to BuzzFeed News, attorneys for Avenatti's wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, refuted reports by TMZ that the alleged incident involved her.

"My client and I have reviewed the TMZ article alleging that my client, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, has been injured and that Michael Avenatti has been arrested as a result of some incident that occurred between them. This article is not true as it pertains to my client," the statement said. "Ms. Storie-Avenatti was not subject to any such incident on Tuesday night. Further, she was not at Mr. Avenatti’s apartment on the date that this alleged incident occurred. My client states that there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael and that she has never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone."

Storie-Avenatti, 49, filed for divorce on Nov. 27, 2017, according to court records.

Avenatti rose to prominence after taking up the case of Stephanie Clifford — better known by her professional name, Stormy Daniels — who received $130,000 as part of a 2016 settlement that barred her from discussing her alleged relationship with Trump. However, details of that arrangement leaked out via friends and old interviews and Daniels filed suit to be released from the agreement. The payment came from Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who has said that he used his own money and that Trump did not know about the payment.

Cohen has since pleaded guilty to arranging to payments to two women in order to keep stories of their alleged affairs with Trump from becoming public before the 2016 election.