Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline To File Sex Assault Charges Against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves

Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday said they would not file sexual assault charges against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves because the allegations fall outside the statute of limitations.

The allegations stem from a woman who told police in February that Moonves sexually assaulted her once in 1986 and twice in 1988. The woman said she met Moonves through her employment in the television industry.

The woman, who was not identified, disclosed two incidents to a friend about a year ago before going to police, but according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the statues of limitation have expired for all three allegations.

News of the case, which was first reported by NBC News, comes just days after the New Yorker published a report in which Moonves was accused of sexual harassment by six women. The women alleged that the sexual misconduct dates back to the 1980s, and that Moonves used his position of power to threaten to derail their careers if they spoke out.

Because the woman was not identified by LA prosecutors, it was unclear if she was one of the women in the New Yorker report. However, the report's author, Ronan Farrow, tweeted that she appeared to be an additional accuser.