Kevin Federline Says He Can't Keep Up With Britney Spears And Wants More Child Support Money

Kevin Federline wants ex-wife Britney Spears to significantly boost his $20,000 monthly child support payments, arguing in recent court papers that he can't keep up with the lifestyle she has set for their sons.



Spears has been paying Federline since 2007. But Federline said in court documents that he earns only $34,000 a year and has no savings, contrasting that with Spears' millions and the lifestyle she provides for their two sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James. He did not list a specific increase, saying only that there is an “astronomic disparity” between their finances.



Federline filed his request in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday after his attorney said Spears refused to voluntarily increase the amount or even provide them with an accounting of her salary, holdings, wealth, and expenses.



“We tried to voluntarily without success, so now he has no choice but to seek court’s assistance,” Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said.

Spears and Federline married in 2004, but she filed for divorce two years later.

Federline said both his and Spears' circumstances have changed substantially since the original custody agreement was negotiated. The children have grown and have more expenses. In addition, Spears has been under a conservatorship overseen by her father and a court-appointed attorney for the past 10 years, and when her team made the current child custody agreement, the singer was earning substantially less than she is making now, according to Federline's court documents.