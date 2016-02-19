Kesha's Plea To Get Out Of Her Contract With Dr. Luke Is Denied By Judge

The singer contends that unless she is released from her exclusive contract with producer Dr. Luke, who she claims sexually and physically abused her for years, her career will soon be over.

NEW YORK — Kesha's plea to get out of her exclusive contract with music producer Dr. Luke, who she claims sexually and physically abused her for years, was denied by a New York judge Friday, prompting the pop star to break down in tears.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Shirley Werner Kornreich said releasing Kesha from the contract under Sony would cause irreparable harm since the "Tik Tok" singer would no longer have to fulfill her contractual obligation to make six more albums with Dr. Luke for the record label.



While attorneys for Dr. Luke and Sony argued Kesha Rose Sebert is bound by the contract and must perform her obligations or be held accountable, the record label did tell the court the singer will be allowed to work with another producer.



Still, it was a blow to Kesha’s year-and-a-half legal battle, which has become muddled with lawsuits and countersuits in two states.

Dr. Luke's attorney, Christine Lepera, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that they were pleased with the court's decision fully denying Kesha's motion for a preliminary injunction.

"As the court recognized, Ms. Sebert has always had the ability to proceed with her career if she so chooses," Lepera said. "We remain confident that when all the facts are presented that Ms. Sebert’s allegations against Luke will be shown to be completely false and were asserted solely to extort money and gain contractual leverage."

Kesha has been battling to get out of her contract with Lukasz Gottwald, aka Dr. Luke, since suing him on Oct. 14, 2014, in California, claiming sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, unfair business practices, and infliction of emotional distress.



Almost simultaneously, Dr. Luke filed his own lawsuit against Kesha in New York for breach of contract and defamation. Then in June 2015, Kesha’s California case was put on hold by a judge after ruling that the New York case took precedent.

Kesha's lawyers claimed that the singer could no longer work with Dr. Luke out of fear for her physical safety, citing "heinous acts of abuse." In asking the court for relief in November, Kesha argued that if she isn't released from Dr. Luke’s exclusive contract, she will continue to be unable to record, write, publish, or perform music with anyone else. And if that continues, the singer claims her career will effectively be over.

Kesha's attorney, Mark Geragos, also argued Friday that Sony's pledge that she can work with another producer can't be trusted because the record label is setting her up for failure. Geragos also claimed Sony will not promote her work because the label's interest lies in protecting Dr. Luke.

