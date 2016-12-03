Kanye West Is Recovering "At Home" And "Doing Well," Source Says

The rapper is recuperating at home and not a separate residence, a source told BuzzFeed News.

Kanye West is home recuperating and "doing well," a source told BuzzFeed News. The rapper is resting with his wife Kim Kardashian West and his family by his side.

West was released Tuesday night after spending a week in the hospital once doctors determined his condition had stabilized and that he was well enough to be discharged.

Reports had suggested that after West released from the hospital he had moved to another residence away from his family, but a source said those reports were false.

West spent a week at UCLA Medical Center where he was treated for sleep deprivation, dehydration, and exhaustion.

Contrary to published reports, West was not paranoid, hallucinating, or delusional, the source told BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity since they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

West was hospitalized after Los Angeles police officers responded to a disturbance call involving the rapper. The call came one day after he canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour following a number of bizarre statements made on stage.



An LAPD spokesman told BuzzFeed News officers responded last month to a call at 1:20 p.m. near West Hollywood at the home of his personal trainer Harley Pasternak “that became a medical emergency call.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department would only say that paramedics transported a “medically stable” adult male from a residence to a hospital for assessment.