Kesha Was Paid $511,932.31 In Royalties In December By Dr. Luke

The music producer's legal team also says Kesha’s claim that he is trying to leave her “penniless” and prevent her from releasing a new album is untrue.

Music producer Dr. Luke claims Kesha owes him $1.3 million, according to new court documents filed this week in their protracted legal fight.

His claim was filed in response to Kesha's accusations that he is trying to leave her “penniless" by withholding royalties and preventing her from releasing a new album.

Dr. Luke and Kesha have been locked in a legal battle since October 2014, when they each filed dueling lawsuits against each other. Kesha sued him in California for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, unfair business practices, and infliction of emotional distress. Almost simultaneously, Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Gottwald, filed his own lawsuit against Kesha in New York for breach of contract and defamation.

In June 2015, a judge put Kesha’s California case on hold after ruling that the New York case took precedent. She later dropped the case to concentrate on defending herself against the New York lawsuit and on restarting her music career.

Since then, however, Dr. Luke claims Kesha hasn't paid him $1.3 million in royalties on her touring revenue, merchandise sales, and other income streams.