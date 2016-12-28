Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital, Later Dies

The Singin’ in the Rain star was reportedly complaining of breathing problems and taken to the hospital one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital Wednesday, one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. She was later pronounced dead.

Reynolds, 84, was at the home of her son, Todd Fisher, when a 911 call was placed for medical aid. While the exact nature of the medical emergency wasn't immediately known, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds was complaining about breathing problems.



A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. But Todd Fisher told ABC News that his mother "is not OK."

LA Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart would only confirm to BuzzFeed News that an ambulance was dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills at 1:02 p.m.