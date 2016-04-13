Charlie Sheen Behind $89,398 In Child Support, Ex-Wife Claims

Brooke Mueller claims ex-husband Charlie Sheen has not been meeting his $55,000-a-month obligation. The Two and Half Men star says his income has dropped significantly.

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife is claiming the "Two and Half Men" star owes $89,398 in past due child support payments, according to court papers filed this month.

After divorcing in 2011, Sheen agreed to pay Brooke Mueller $55,000 a month, $27,500 for each of their twin 7-year-old boys until they turned 18. Sheen pays the same amount to his other ex-wife, Denise Richards, to support their two daughters.

However, Mueller claims Sheen hasn't been sending her the full amount for the past two months, and is asking the court to order Sheen to pay the past due amount.

Sheen has filed requests to reduce his child support obligations to Mueller and Richards, claiming his income has decreased significantly since 2011, when he made the initial agreements, to $87,384 a month.

Sheen's attorney did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Two hearings for Sheen's requests are scheduled for June.