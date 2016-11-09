Brad Pitt Cleared In Child Welfare Investigation

Brad Pitt has been cleared in a child welfare investigation that came out of an alleged incident with his family while aboard a private jet, a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

He and Angelina Jolie separated on Sept. 15 after two years of marriage, and the day after the alleged incident. Pitt’s camp has insisted that there was no inappropriate physical contact or altercation aboard the jet. But five days later, Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their six children.

Because it happened on a plane, the FBI also got involved. After receiving the report, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched an investigation, ultimately brokering a custody plan in which Pitt agreed to voluntarily participate in drug and alcohol testing, and have visits with his children monitored by a therapist, according to sources close to the matter.

Under the terms of a new agreement announced by Jolie's representative earlier this week, the children will remain with their mother and continue “therapeutic visits” with Pit.



A spokesperson for Angelina Jolie told BuzzFeed News “The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation. As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal.”

The DCFS spokesperson Neil Zanville told BuzzFeed News they were unable to comment on any case citing state laws that prohibit them from breaching client confidentiality. The FBI said, though, they are still continuing their investigation into allegations that occurred on an aircraft carrying Brad Pitt and his children.

"The FBI is continuing to gather facts and will evaluate whether an investigation at the federal level will be pursued," the FBI spokesperson said.