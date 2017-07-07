Blac Chyna Files Request For Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian The legal action comes days after Rob Kardashian went on a social media tirade against his ex, Blac Chyna, posting explicit photos of her on social media. Twitter

Jordan Strauss / AP Blac Chyna arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

Blac Chyna on Friday filed for a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, days after he went on a social media tirade and posted explicit photos of Chyna on social media. Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom told BuzzFeed News she will appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday to argue for the order so that Kardashian "will be forced to conform his conduct to the law." A copy of the restraining order filing won't be available to the public on Monday after it is processed by the court.

"Revenge porn is illegal in California," Bloom said. "We are seeking an order barring him from future cyberbullying and harassment of Chyna."

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

In posts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook on Wednesday, Kardashian accused Chyna, his ex, of cheating on him with multiple men, even as he spent more than $1 million supporting her over the last two months. He also accused her of drinking and taking drugs. One graphic post included a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between him and Chyna that contained a photo of her exposed genital area. A former federal prosecutor who specialized in cybercrime told BuzzFeed News that Kardashian's posts could be a violation of California's revenge-porn law, especially if Chyna files a report with authorities alleging that the photos were not meant for public distribution, and that she suffered emotional distress as a result.

Violating California's revenge-porn law is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail. Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although he did post a cryptic tweet hours after Bloom announced the planned legal action.

7/7/17 ☘️

Caught up in the fight is Dream, the daughter born to Chyna and Kardashian in November. Asked whether Chyna will also seek custody of Dream, Bloom would only say "all will be revealed." Bloom added that she thinks the issue "is an important human rights case for Chyna and we want to take a stand against slut-shaming." "It’s her body, her choice," Bloom said. "Chyna gets to decide who she dates and he no longer gets to control that."