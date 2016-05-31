Amber Heard Lawyers: She Didn’t Initially Report Alleged Abuse To “Protect” Johnny Depp’s Career

Heard's legal team attempts to clear up "misinformation," saying their client initially declined to provide a statement to police in order to "protect her privacy and Johnny's career."

Amber Heard's legal team released a joint statement Tuesday morning to explain why the actor didn't initially talk to police when they responded to her 911 call. Heard's attorneys said anonymous sources have spread misinformation attempting to miscast "the victim as the villain."

"Amber is the victim. Amber is a hero," said Heard’s lead attorney, Samantha F. Spector, and her co-counsel Joseph P. Koenig.

Heard, they explain, was attempting to "protect her privacy and Johnny's career" when she initially declined to speak to police at the downtown penthouse she shared with Johnny Depp.

Heard, who filed papers last week to end her 15-month marriage to Depp, claimed he had been "verbally and physically abusive" during their whole relationship. She went to court on Friday and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, telling a judge he abuses drugs and alcohol and has a “short fuse” that blows any time she questions his authority.

Here is the full statement from Heard's attorneys: