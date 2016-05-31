Amber Heard Lawyers: She Didn’t Initially Report Alleged Abuse To “Protect” Johnny Depp’s Career
Heard's legal team attempts to clear up "misinformation," saying their client initially declined to provide a statement to police in order to "protect her privacy and Johnny's career."
Amber Heard's legal team released a joint statement Tuesday morning to explain why the actor didn't initially talk to police when they responded to her 911 call. Heard's attorneys said anonymous sources have spread misinformation attempting to miscast "the victim as the villain."
"Amber is the victim. Amber is a hero," said Heard’s lead attorney, Samantha F. Spector, and her co-counsel Joseph P. Koenig.
Heard, they explain, was attempting to "protect her privacy and Johnny's career" when she initially declined to speak to police at the downtown penthouse she shared with Johnny Depp.
Heard, who filed papers last week to end her 15-month marriage to Depp, claimed he had been "verbally and physically abusive" during their whole relationship. She went to court on Friday and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, telling a judge he abuses drugs and alcohol and has a “short fuse” that blows any time she questions his authority.
Here is the full statement from Heard's attorneys:
As the result of Amber’s decision to decline giving an initial statement to the LAPD, her silence has been used against her by Johnny’s team. Amber did not provide a statement to the LAPD in an attempt to protect her privacy and Johnny’s career. Johnny’s team has forced Amber to give a statement to the LAPD to set the record straight as to the true facts, as she cannot continue to leave herself open to the vicious false and malicious allegations that have infected the media. Amber has suffered through years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of Johnny.
In domestic violence cases, it is not unusual for the perpetrator's playbook to include miscasting the victim as the villain.
In reality, Amber acted no differently than many victims of domestic violence, who think first of the harm that might come to the abuser, rather than the abuse they have already suffered. Amber can no longer endure the relentless attacks and outright lies launched against her character in the Court of Public Opinion since the tragic events of May 21st. With her statement Amber hopes to give the LAPD the opportunity to conduct an accurate and complete investigation into the events of that evening and before. If that occurs, and the truth is revealed, there is no doubt that Amber’s claims will be substantiated beyond any doubt, and hopefully Johnny will get the help that he so desperately needs.
From the beginning it has been Amber's desire to keep this matter as private as possible, even though LAPD officers responded to a 911 call made by a third-party. The LAPD officers viewed not only the disarray that Johnny had caused in the apartment but also the physical injuries to Amber’s face. We filed the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage at the very end of the day on Monday May 23rd and we did not serve Johnny with the Petition at the premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass that evening. We sent a letter to Johnny's counsel team the next morning making it clear we wanted to keep this matter out of the media. We then held off requesting a domestic violence restraining order as we knew that Johnny was out of the country.
We took the high road. Unfortunately, Johnny's team immediately went to the press and began viciously attacking Amber’s character. Amber is simply a victim of domestic violence, and none of her actions are motivated by money. Amber is a brave and financially independent woman who is showing the courage of her convictions by doing the right thing against Johnny's relentless army of lawyers and surrogates.
