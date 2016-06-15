Amber Heard Withdraws Request For Spousal Support, Citing Media Attacks

The actress cited a "coordinated and false" media campaign against her in withdrawing her request for financial support from estranged husband Johnny Depp.

"In light of the coordinated false and negative media campaign falsely depicting my attempts to attain a CLETS Domestic Violence Order as being financially motivated, I am hereby withdrawing my request," Heard stated in papers filed this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Amber Heard is withdrawing her request for $20,000 a month in spousal support from estranged husband Johnny Depp, citing a "coordinated and false" negative media campaign meant to depict her as a gold digger.

Depp’s rep has not responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment regarding Heard's accusations of a coordinated campaign. However, members of Depp's team have come forward to defend the actor since Heard accused him of assault. On May 27, Depp's attorney, Laura Wasser, said in court papers that Heard attempted “to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse” to turn the tide of negative publicity surrounding her decision to file for divorce days after Depp’s mother died. Two days later, Depp's friend Doug Stanhope said in an op-ed for The Wrap that Heard threatened to blackmail Depp with accusations if he didn't agree to her demands. (Heard responded by filing a lawsuit against Stanhope for defamation.)

Heard added that she did not want the request for temporary support to "distract and divert the public away from the very real issue of domestic violence."



Shortly after filing for divorce last month, Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, 52, claiming the actor had been “verbally and physically abusive” during their 15-month marriage.



On Friday, Depp and Heard will face off in family court for what is expected to be a multi-day trial over her request to obtain a permanent restraining order. Both sides are expected to present testimony and witnesses.



Heard defended her original request for support, contending she was well within her rights under California law to have demanded $973,744 a month based on published reports that Depp made at least $30 million last year. Heard also maintained her right to reassert her claim for financial support at a later date.

The court, meanwhile, has yet to rule on a request filed by Wasser to bar Heard from presenting any witnesses at the hearing for the permanent restraining order.