Amber Heard Won't Be Forced To Testify Before Restraining Order Trial

Amber Heard's attorneys, meanwhile, are demanding that estranged husband Johnny Depp appear at the restraining order trial on June 17.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday declined a request by Johnny Depp's attorney to force estranged wife Amber Heard testify prior to a trial on her restraining order against the actor.

Depp's attorney, Laura Wasser, had sought to depose Heard prior to the June 17 hearing on the restraining trial, arguing that she has "refused to produce documentation that supposedly support her allegations" of physical abuse.



Heard is seeking to make the restraining order against Depp permanent.



"Amber has tried her claims in the media," Wasser told the court. "It is now time for her to do so in a court of law, under oath."

Heard's legal team argued their client had been given only nine days notification of the deposition request, instead of the required 10. In addition, they pointed out that Heard will be out of town until next Thursday in prearranged engagements, including a friend's engagement party in New Jersey and a costume fitting in London for the The Justice League movie.