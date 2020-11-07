World Leaders Are Congratulating Joe Biden For Winning The Election

After four years of heightened tensions between President Donald Trump and crucial international allies, world leaders responded to the news of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election on Saturday with praise and congratulations.

As vice president in the Obama administration, Biden had fostered relationships with world leaders, and many called him a "true ally" to their nations and alliances in their remarks.

Many also congratulated Kamala Harris on her historic ascendency to vice president-elect.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau