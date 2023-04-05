Wisconsin Voters Delivered A Huge Victory For Abortion Access And Voting Rights With Their State Supreme Court Justice Pick

Voters in Wisconsin turned out in force to elect Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday, tipping the balance of the court to the left and delivering a resounding victory for abortion access and voting rights in Wisconsin.

With nearly all ballots counted on Wednesday morning, Protasiewicz, a liberal county circuit judge, won 55.5% of the vote and handily defeated her conservative opponent, Daniel Kelly.

"We did it, Wisconsin!" she tweeted on Tuesday night, declaring victory.

The race was seen as a referendum on abortion rights in Wisconsin — where polls show a majority of adults support abortion access — and drew national attention and a huge swell of activist organizing in Wisconsin, especially among young voters.

Teddy Landis, the youth director for Project 72 WI, a group organizing students across the state, said protecting abortion access was the "number one issue" for young voters in this race.

"I've worked on races where it's really tough to convince people to vote and that this was not one of them," Landis, 25, said. "As soon as we made clear how this would be a generational election, students were really excited to vote."

The organizing paid off: Voter turnout for the race was the highest in history for an off-cycle spring election, CBS News reported. Students also turned out in greater numbers than the general population, Landis said, citing early data collected by Project 72 WI. Turnout numbers were high even before Election Day, with more than 434,000 early voting and absentee ballots cast, according to numbers from the Wisconsin Election Commission.

It was also the most expensive state judicial race in US history — more than $42 million was spent in this election, nearly three times higher than the previous record.