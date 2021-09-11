Twitch Is Suing Users Who Allegedly Conducted "Hate Raids" On Black And LGBTQ Streamers

Twitch has sued two users who allegedly bombarded people of color and LGBTQ people with racist, sexist, anti-gay content while streaming, and creating alternate accounts to avoid being banned.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleged that beginning in August, users CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose used bots to conduct "hate raids" on streamers who identify as racial minorities and/or members of the LBGTQ community, spamming their chats with a torrent of racial slurs, personal identifying information, descriptions of violence against marginalized communities, and links to gore videos.

Nearly 3,000 of CruzzControl's alleged bots have been linked to several hate raids, "including those targeting black and LGBTQIA+ streamers with racist, homophobic, sexist and other harassing content," the lawsuit said. The user CreatineOverdose also allegedly "used their bot software to demonstrate how it could be used to spam Twitch channels with racial slurs, graphic descriptions of violence against minorities, and claims that the hate raiders are the KKK."

Although the platform first suspended and then permanently banned these users' known Twitch accounts, they allegedly created new accounts and kept changing their "self-described 'hate raid code'" to avoid being found and banned again, the suit said.

The harassment they allegedly unleashed was so relentless that some streamers were forced to stop streaming on the platform, Twitch said, "eliminating an important source of revenue."



"These attacks obstruct the chat so significantly, victimized streamers are unable to engage with their community through chat for the duration of the attack, and some even choose to avoid streaming altogether until the attack ends," the lawsuit said.