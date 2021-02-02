Two FBI Agents Were Shot Dead And Three Injured While Serving A Warrant In Florida

Two FBI agents are dead and three others injured following a shooting at a home in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning as law enforcement served a search warrant for a case involving "violent crimes against children," authorities said.

Two of the three wounded agents are in stable condition at a hospital, FBI officials said in a statement to BuzzFeed News, adding they were not yet releasing the names of the dead agents.

The FBI also confirmed that the suspect is dead.

The gunman, who was the subject of the warrant, was suspected of possession of child sexual abuse material, the Miami Herald reported. He barricaded himself in his home for several hours before likely shooting and killing himself, a law enforcement source told the newspaper.

The shooting happened at around 6 a.m. local time, and police closed down streets in the area for several hours on Tuesday. Sunrise is about 10 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.



Sunrise Police, who were providing assistance to the FBI in serving the warrant, did not respond to requests for comment about the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI's inspection division, and the agency declined to provide further information.

Tuesday morning's shooting now stands as one of the deadliest in the agency's history. A shootout in Miami in 1986 injured five agents — three of them sustaining serious wounds — and killed two.

The FBI equipped its agents with more powerful firearms and body armor following that shooting, and upgraded their training.

The last time an FBI agent was killed while serving a warrant was in 2008 in Pittsburgh, when Special Agent Samuel L. Hicks was shot and killed when entering the house of a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

