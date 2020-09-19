Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from pancreatic cancer on Friday sent a jolt of shock and grief through the country, particularly among those who admired the 87-year-old for her extensive contribution to equal rights.

Ginsburg, whose lifelong fight for gender equality that began long before her time on the high court, was a feminist icon who in her later years earned the nickname "Notorious RBG," a moniker she acknowledged and embraced.



Ginsburg had expressed her desire to stay on the Supreme Court until she was 90, but had health issues that landed her in the hospital every few months in recent years, with the court issuing a statement each time she was released announcing that she was in stable health.

Her fame and the precarious ideological tip on the court meant that every hospital visit, routine or not, left liberals doubly anxious over her condition. The final statement from the Supreme Court on Ginsburg's health came on Friday evening.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said.

Ginsburg's death triggered a flood of tributes on Twitter remembering her as a pioneering role model for young girls and women.