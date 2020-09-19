Moving Tributes Are Pouring For Ruth Bader Ginsburg, A "Trailblazer" And "Feminist Icon"
"May her memory be a revolution."
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from pancreatic cancer on Friday sent a jolt of shock and grief through the country, particularly among those who admired the 87-year-old for her extensive contribution to equal rights.
Ginsburg, whose lifelong fight for gender equality that began long before her time on the high court, was a feminist icon who in her later years earned the nickname "Notorious RBG," a moniker she acknowledged and embraced.
Ginsburg had expressed her desire to stay on the Supreme Court until she was 90, but had health issues that landed her in the hospital every few months in recent years, with the court issuing a statement each time she was released announcing that she was in stable health.
Her fame and the precarious ideological tip on the court meant that every hospital visit, routine or not, left liberals doubly anxious over her condition. The final statement from the Supreme Court on Ginsburg's health came on Friday evening.
"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her a tireless and resolute champion of justice," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said.
Ginsburg's death triggered a flood of tributes on Twitter remembering her as a pioneering role model for young girls and women.
Others remembered her through her indelible remarks.
One particularly memorable quote from Ginsburg made the rounds, a comment she made in 2015 during a discussion about her experience as one of the few women to ever serve on the Supreme Court: "People ask me sometimes, when — when do you think it will it be enough? When will there be enough women on the court? And my answer is when there are nine."
Others spoke about her remarkable personal life, and her role as a mother, which the male-dominated law field considered a disadvantage early in her career.
There were also many who expressed fears about the rising stakes of the 2020 election now that there's a Supreme Court seat to fill, and what the outcome could mean for the equality Ginsburg had championed.
-
Clarissa-Jan Lim is a reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News. She is based in New York.
Contact Clarissa-Jan Lim at clarissa.jan.lim@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.