Rep. Ayanna Pressley Revealed Her Bald Head And That She Has Alopecia In A Powerful Video

"The reality is that I'm black. And I'm a black woman. And I'm a black woman in politics. Everything I do is political," she said in the video. "So I'm trying to find my way here. And I do believe going public will help."

In a powerful video for The Root, Pressley recounted her struggle with the sudden hair loss she experienced on her head, beginning last fall. She spoke about her decision to go public about her condition, and revealed her bald head in the video.

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed Thursday that she is living with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on certain parts of the face and body.

As a Black woman, the personal is political. My hair story is no exception. Sharing a very personal story today to create space for others: https://t.co/1sh11Q1Qp2

Pressley was unavailable to speak with BuzzFeed News, but in the video, she speaks about how she chose to maintain her Senegalese twist after getting the hairstyle years ago, despite knowing that it could be "filtered and interpreted by some as a political statement that was militant."

Throughout her campaign for the House up until last month, Pressley kept the hairstyle, and won praise and admiration from everyone from young black girls in her district to people who wrote letters to her from all over the world.

In the fall, when she started noticing patches of baldness on her head, Pressley said she tried every method she knew to try to stem the hair loss.

"I had been waking up every morning to sinkfuls of hair," she said. "Every night I was employing all the tools that I had been schooled and trained in all my life as a black woman because I thought that I could stop this. I wrapped my hair, I wore a bonnet, I slept on a silk pillowcase."



She began to dread going to sleep, she said, because she didn't want to wake up to more hair loss, and look in the mirror at someone "who increasingly felt like a stranger to me."

The last of her hair fell out the day before the House impeachment vote in December.

"I was completely bald, and in a matter of hours was going to have to walk into the floor, the House chamber ... and cast a vote in support of articles of impeachment," she said. "I didn't have the luxury of mourning what felt like the loss of a limb. It was a moment of transformation not of my choosing."