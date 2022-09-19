Prince George And Princess Charlotte Walked Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin With Their Parents

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday, walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin alongside their parents.

The children were among the youngest people in attendance at the funeral in Westminster Abbey. George, 9, wore a suit, and Charlotte, 7, a dress with a black hat.

Flanked by their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, they walked behind King Charles III; Queen Camilla; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar; and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar. They were ahead of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

George and Charlotte are the youngest members of the royal family to attend a funeral in recent memory.

