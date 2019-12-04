Pinterest And The Knot Will Stop Promoting Wedding Content That Romanticizes Former Slave Plantations

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things," a Pinterest spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Valliegurl / Getty Images A bride and groom stroll on the grounds of a southern plantation in this stock photo.

Pinterest and the Knot Worldwide, two of the country's biggest online wedding-planning platforms, are changing their policies to stop promoting wedding venues and content that romanticize former slave plantations, representatives for the companies exclusively told BuzzFeed News.

The Knot Worldwide, which owns the Knot and WeddingWire, is currently working on new guidelines to ensure wedding vendors on their websites don’t use language that glorifies, celebrates, or romanticizes Southern plantation history, chief marketing officer Dhanusha Sivajee told BuzzFeed News. Although plantations will still be able to list themselves as venues, Sivajee said the new guidelines are meant to ensure that wedding vendors aren’t referring to plantations using language such as “elegant" or “charming."

“We want to make sure we’re serving all our couples and that they don’t feel in any way discriminated against,” she said. Noting that the new language guidelines would apply to all wedding venues that list on the Knot websites, not just venues that market themselves as plantations, Sivajee added, "You can imagine there could be former plantations that maybe have changed their names to manors or farms." A Pinterest spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company will restrict plantation wedding content on its website, and is working on de-indexing Google searches for plantation weddings on Pinterest. Though users can still search for it, they'll see an advisory that some of that content may violate Pinterest's policies. "Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things," the Pinterest spokesperson wrote in an email. "We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them."

BuzzFeed News/Pinterest A search for "plantation wedding" on Pinterest.

The decision comes amid pressure from Color of Change, a civil rights advocacy group, urging the companies to stop promoting plantations that formerly had slaves as wedding venues altogether. “The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site,” the organization wrote to the Knot Worldwide executives in a letter reviewed by BuzzFeed News. Pinterest also received a similar letter from the group. “Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen," the letter said. "The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry." The Knot Worldwide will work with Color of Change to hammer out new guidelines applicable to every vendor on its platform. Sivajee said she expects the new policy to be released in the next few weeks, adding that the company will comb through every vendor and venue to make sure they’re following the guidelines.

Via The Knot Plantation venues listed on the Knot.

The US wedding industry took in some $76 billion in revenue in 2019, according to market research firm IBIS World, and the money venues raked in makes up a large chunk of the pie. The average cost of a wedding today is $30,000, but that number varies depending on area, too. Websites like Pinterest provide ideas for weddings down to the very detail, and platforms like the Knot offer planning tools for couples and connect them with vendors. Plantation weddings are not new. Since successfully rebranding as romantic venues evoking the nostalgia of antebellum charm, former slave plantations have become popular locations for weddings in the south; actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds held their wedding at Boone Hall Plantation, where dozens of black people were enslaved.

But there is growing discussion about the appropriateness of celebrating a wedding in a location where generations of black people were enslaved and tortured. Arisha Hatch, the vice president of Color of Change, told BuzzFeed News the organization's campaign is meant to expose “all the different ways that the wedding industry is disrespecting black folks by romanticizing … forced labor camps that brutalized millions of slaves.” “If we were talking about concentration camps, it would be weird and disrespectful and egregious for folks to be seeking to have their weddings at these locations,” Hatch said. “We’re trying to elevate public awareness around the ways in which corporations can enable such disrespectful behavior.”

Bill Haber / AP This 2012 photo shows the Mary Plantation in Braithwaite, Louisiana. The venue still advertises for weddings on its website.