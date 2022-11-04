Oprah Said She Would Vote For John Fetterman Over Her Protégé Dr. Oz In The Pennsylvania Senate Race

Winfrey's endorsement comes just days ahead of Nov. 8, when many Pennsylvania voters have already cast their ballots during early voting.

The Oz campaign chalked her endorsement up to a difference in politics.

"Doctor Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics," spokesperson Rachel Tripp said in a statement.



The media mogul initially avoided taking a side in the race, one of the most crucial in the midterm elections. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, and the Pennsylvania seat is one of a handful that could tip the balance toward either party.