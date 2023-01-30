Lisa Loring, The Actor Who Played The Original Wednesday Addams, Has Died At 64

Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the macabre 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, died on Saturday, friends and family said. She was 64.

Loring had a stroke on Wednesday, "brought on by smoking and high blood pressure," her friend Laurie Jacobson said on Facebook.

"She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night," Jacobson wrote.

Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed her death to Variety. "She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg said.

"Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories," Jacobson said about her friend.