An American Influencer Who Promoted The Sale Of Her E-Book About How To Move To Bali During The Pandemic Is Now Being Deported

Kristen Gray got into trouble with Indonesian authorities after promoting her guide to moving to Bali as a foreigner.

For anyone curious about the deleted/hidden Bali thread Twitter: @gastricslut

A Black American woman who moved to Bali, Indonesia, last year is facing deportation and intense backlash after promoting the sale of an e-book she wrote with her girlfriend to help others move to the country during the pandemic. Kristen Gray and her girlfriend, Saundra, had been living in Bali, an island in the Southeast Asian country with a large tourism industry, for more than a year as "digital nomads." Gray, a graphic designer, was prominent on TikTok and Instagram, sharing videos and photos of their lifestyle in Bali. It wasn't until a Twitter thread she posted Saturday about her experience in Bali, while promoting the sale of the couple's e-book, Our Bali Life Is Yours, that backlash started brewing. "After getting rejected for jobs and living off savings trying to make my business pop, my girlfriend and I decided to book one-way flights to Bali, Indonesia," she wrote in the now-deleted thread. "This island has been amazing because of our elevated lifestyle at a much lower cost of living." "In March, when the pandemic hit and our 6-month plan went out the window, we decided to stay in Bali to 'wait it out' and we've been here ever since," Gray wrote, adding a list of "major benefits of moving to Bali" that included "Luxury Lifestyle" and "Queer Friendly." Their e-book, which sold for $30, included "direct links to our visa agents and how to get into Indonesia during COVID," she wrote.

The thread sparked massive outrage among Indonesians and the wider Southeast Asian community. They said Gray was encouraging an influx of Westerners to travel to a country that has closed its borders to foreigners over the worsening COVID-19 situation. Gray (whose social media accounts have been removed) and her girlfriend could not be reached by BuzzFeed News. The Bali office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



FYI this lady still selling her ebook to her 10.4K followers on IG. I'd be lying if i say i feel comfortable seeing some ppl in the comments are "interested" to move to Bali to follow her path 🙃 Twitter: @toyoilohu

australians have already been treating bali like their own personal backyard and now we're going to get an influx of americans trying to find peace and connect with the nature and whatever bullshit they tell themselves here too? leave us alone 😭 Twitter: @tasilsa

For those averse to reading, here is a succinct video regarding this for your heart’s desires. Twitter: @kaimatamusic

This isn't exactly a straightforward case of a couple of Westerners moving to a developing country and the complications that come with it. Racism and anti-Blackness are very much present in Southeast Asia, as seen in the historical, violent marginalization of Papuans in Indonesia and the discrimination against African students in Malaysia. Many who have defended Gray say she is facing this level of criticism because she is a Black woman, and the responses to Indonesians calling out Gray have also been inundated with racist and xenophobic insults. Others have pointed to outrage over incidents involving white and other non-Black tourists.

there’s not a single place/community in the WORLD that Black people can go to where their Blackness doesn’t matter. so to say Black people are “pulling the race card” as if we don’t know anti-Blackness when we see it (esp from a racial community who has historically and 1/ Twitter: @melaninxqueen

The Kristen Gray Bali kerfuffle has underlined a few things: 1/ A POC can be racist towards another POC, albeit of a different color. Note the bileful stereotypes thrown by American POCs at Indonesians. “Monkeys” takes the cake. And they clearly don’t know cats are revered here. Twitter: @lyndaibrahim

In a statement announcing Gray's deportation on Tuesday, the Indonesian government said that she had extended her visa in December, and it was due to expire on Jan. 24. Her remarks about Bali being queer-friendly and her attempt to encourage people to travel to the country during the pandemic were unsettling to the public, the government said. She also conducted business through selling her e-book and offering consultations for moving to Bali, which authorities said was against the law.

