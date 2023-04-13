The FBI Arrested A 21-Year-Old Who Allegedly Shared Top Secret Military Documents With His Friends On Discord

A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard has been arrested on suspicion of leaking a trove of classified documents to his friends on Discord, some of which were later posted on other corners of the internet.

Federal agents arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, the FBI confirmed in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence," the agency said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a brief news conference that Teixeira was arrested as part of "an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information."

Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News that Teixeira is a cyber transport systems journeyman — which means he was tasked with maintaining communication systems — stationed at the Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod. He entered the Air National Guard on Sept. 26, 2019, Stefanek said.

Video captured by news outlets shows Teixeira in a green T-shirt and red shorts, surrounded by uniformed federal agents as he sits in the back of a law enforcement vehicle with his hands behind his back.