Fetty Wap Has Been Arrested For Violating His Bond After He Allegedly Threatened To Kill Someone Over FaceTime

Rapper Fetty Wap violated conditions of his pretrial release on drug trafficking charges after he threatened to kill someone over FaceTime while brandishing a gun, federal prosecutors said.

The artist, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances in New Jersey and Long Island. He was released on a $500,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed Monday, while on a FaceTime call with "John Doe" on Dec. 11, 2021, Fetty Wap allegedly threatened to kill Doe several times, calling him a "rat" while pointing a gun at the screen. The call was recorded and sent to prosecutors.

"During this video, the defendant is shown holding a gun and pointing it towards John Doe. The defendant then says to John Doe 'Imma kill you and everybody you with,' which he then repeats one more time," court documents say. "The defendant then continues to threaten John Doe, saying 'I’m gonna kill you,' a threat which he repeats several more times throughout the video call. Additionally, after John Doe called the defendant a rat, the defendant responded by saying, 'Your man is a rat.'"



He was arrested on Monday morning. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked his bond at a court hearing later that day.



Fetty Wap is one of six people accused of running "a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization" based out of Long Island, New York. Federal prosecutors alleged that the rapper was a "kilogram-level distributor" for the trafficking ring.



He was released on bond on the condition that he does not violate the law and possess a firearm or any other weapon. He was also instructed to remain in Long Island, New York City, or New Jersey, though he was allowed to tour professionally with government approval.

He has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges. His attorney Elizabeth Macedonio did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his latest arrest.