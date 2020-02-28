Police Have Arrested A Suspect After An Elderly Asian Man Was Mocked And Filmed While Being Attacked

A suspect involved in the filmed attack and robbery of an elderly Asian man in San Francisco was arrested Thursday, police said.

The incident, in which the 68-year-old man was attacked and his cart of recyclables stolen as a group of bystanders mocked him, was caught on video and posted online earlier this week.

The recording shows a black man wheeling away a cart of recyclables the man had collected. When he tries to run after it, the man robbing him turns back and swings what appeared to be a broomstick at his head.

Meanwhile, a group of people standing around with their phones out are seen in the video taunting the man as he's attacked. At one point, someone yells, "I hate Asians!"

The video went viral when it was posted on Twitter, prompting outrage on social media and in San Francisco's Asian American community.